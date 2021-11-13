$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,055,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

