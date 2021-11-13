-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CGRN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 113,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $417,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

