$0.16 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 586,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

