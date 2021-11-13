-$0.28 EPS Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,531. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

