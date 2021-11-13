$0.43 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

