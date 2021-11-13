-$0.46 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.43). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

