$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.67. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 12,072,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,606,725. Comcast has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

