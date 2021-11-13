$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Kellogg by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.