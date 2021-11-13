-$0.81 EPS Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

