-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In other DarioHealth news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $17.02 on Monday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

