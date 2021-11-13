$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,244,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. 13,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,761. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

