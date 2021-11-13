$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.74. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 134,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,372. Sunoco has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

