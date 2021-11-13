$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

