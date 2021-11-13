-$1.06 EPS Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.80). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 820,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,011,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,567,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.