$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 1,125,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

