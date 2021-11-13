$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 644,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

