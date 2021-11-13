$1.56 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.27. 82,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $147.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.