$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

