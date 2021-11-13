$1.90 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

FRC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.16. The company had a trading volume of 434,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

