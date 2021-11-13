12,824 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

