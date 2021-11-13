14,346 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 112.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

