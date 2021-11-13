$147.38 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.13 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $561.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketWise.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The company had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million.

MKTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. 195,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,690. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

