15,000 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.