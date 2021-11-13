1,564,571 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,564,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $354,000.

DNAB stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

