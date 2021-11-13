1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

