1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

