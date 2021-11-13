1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6,443.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,656 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $251.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $254.70.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

