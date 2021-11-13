1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,843,723 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Pembina Pipeline worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

