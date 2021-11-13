1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

