1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,085 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of CubeSmart worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

