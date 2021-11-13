$188.02 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report $188.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $599.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $894.64 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. 499,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,426. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

