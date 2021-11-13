$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post sales of $190.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $735.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

