1MillionNFTs Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $153,746.32 and $470,749.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

