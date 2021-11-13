20,000 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

