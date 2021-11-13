204,545 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.