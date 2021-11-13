$205.75 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $205.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. James River Group posted sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $779.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

