23,274 Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $404.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.