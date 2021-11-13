2,500,000 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,556,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,130,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,722,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,343,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $24.29 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

