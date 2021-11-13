2,577 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,082,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

