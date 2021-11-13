264 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,773 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $83,577,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $60,928,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $836.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.25 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

