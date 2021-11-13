$30.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $30.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.44 billion and the lowest is $30.12 billion. Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $135.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $141.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

