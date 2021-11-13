$339.30 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $339.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $345.50 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.