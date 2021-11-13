$34.19 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce sales of $34.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.39 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $125.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUFN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 82,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,419. The firm has a market cap of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

