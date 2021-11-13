$35.90 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RBB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
