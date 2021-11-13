$35.90 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

