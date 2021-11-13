$355.81 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to post sales of $355.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $357.42 million. DouYu International reported sales of $373.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

