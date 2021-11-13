3,785 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $144.99 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

