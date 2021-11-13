3,819 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

