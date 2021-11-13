39,229 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marcus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $665.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

