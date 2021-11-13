3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3D Systems traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 57,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,913,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.84%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.