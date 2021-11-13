3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 1,735 at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.02. The stock has a market cap of £14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.