3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 1,735 at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.
3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.02. The stock has a market cap of £14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
3i Group Company Profile
